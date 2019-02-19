Skip Bayless compares Kyler Murray to Barry Sanders: ‘He put up numbers no quarterback has in the history of college football’
Video Details
Skip Bayless strongly believes Kyler Murray put up 'the best numbers any quarterback has in the history of college football.' Hear Skip compare Murray to HOF Barry Sanders and explain why he should replace Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Rosen.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618