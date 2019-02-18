Shannon Sharpe has ‘no problem’ with Antonio Brown addressing Ben Roethlisberger
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks about the Pittsburgh Steelers on today's show. Hear why he has no problem with Antonio Brown taking to Twitter to air his grievances with Ben Roethlisberger.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618