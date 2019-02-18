Shannon Sharpe breaks down Team LeBron’s comeback win over Team Giannis in the All-Star Game
Shannon Sharpe discusses Team LeBron defeating Team Giannis 178-164 in the 2018-19 NBA All-Star Game this weekend. Hear why he applauds LeBron James' general manger mind in picking the winning team.
