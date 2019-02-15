Chris Broussard reacts to news of the Pelicans firing GM Dell Demps
Chris Broussard reacts to the news of the New Orleans Pelicans firing General Manager Dell Demps after seven seasons. This comes a few weeks after the Anthony Davis situation, but hear why Broussard believes the GM was already on 'borrowed time'.
