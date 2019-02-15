Rob Parker breaks down why LeBron James cannot be compared to MJ and Kobe
Video Details
Rob Parker gives his take on Scottie Pippen's comments about LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Hear Parker makes the case why LeBron has made too many mistakes in big clutch moments to be compared to MJ or Kobe.
