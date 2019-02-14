Brian Scalabrine praises Kyrie Irving: The young Celtics players must play better when he’s playing
Boston Celtics TV Analyst Brian Scalabrine joins the show today and defends Kyrie Irving. Hear him discuss what he thinks the Celtics need to do to keep Kyrie and explains why the young players must play better with him.
