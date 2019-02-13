Chris Bosh thinks LeBron can’t be the sole player to get the Lakers to the playoffs
Video Details
Chris Bosh thinks it will be a team effort for the Los Angeles Lakers to make it to the playoffs. Hear why Chris thinks LeBron James won't carry all the weight and the Lakers need a break before thinking about future.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618