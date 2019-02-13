Greg Jennings doesn’t buy into the notion that Kyrie Irving is necessary for the Celtics
The Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia Sixers without Kyrie Irving on the court to move up to the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference. Hear why Greg Jennings insists the Celtics are better off with Kyrie.
