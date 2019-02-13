Chris Broussard says there’s ‘absolutely no way’ the Sixers can beat the Celtics in a playoff series
Video Details
Chris Broussard talks about the NBA on today's show. Hear why he's not sold on the Philadelphia 76ers beating the Boston Celtics in a playoff series this year; including the lack of maturity in the basketball IQ of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618