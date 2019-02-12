Chris Broussard explains why staying with the Warriors is best for Kevin Durant’s legacy
Chris Broussard discusses the NBA on today's show. Hear why he thinks the best thing for Kevin Durant to do is stay with the Golden State Warriors — for at least one more year.
