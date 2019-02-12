‘I think Lonzo has been mostly a disappointment with the Lakers’: Rob Parker on Lonzo Ball
Video Details
Rob Parker thinks Lonzo Ball has been ‘inconsistent' on the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear the reasons why Rob thinks LeBron James can play with or without him, and what he can improve on moving forward.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618