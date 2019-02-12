Chris Broussard is convinced Russell Westbrook’s streak is more impressive than James Harden’s
Video Details
- Houston Rockets
- James Harden
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Russell Westbrook
- Southwest
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Chris Broussard compares Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Hear why Chris Broussard's point on why he firmly believes Russell Westbrook's numbers are stronger than James Harden's and his streak stands out.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618