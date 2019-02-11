Rob Parker thinks the Lakers ‘should be’ worried about finding a co-star for LeBron
Rob Parker discusses why Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers 'panicked' going after Anthony Davis, which showed concern about landing a free agent in the off-season. He also explains how Paul George ruined the Lakers' plans.
