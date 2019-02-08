Juggling two pro sports? Skip Bayless thinks Kyler Murray should stick to football this spring
Skip Bayless firmly believes Kyler Murray needs to focus on the NFL combine rather than spring training. Hear why Skip is convinced Murray needs to hone in on the sport he dominated in college.
