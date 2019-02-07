‘Just know who you are’: Chris Broussard responds to Kevin Durant’s message to the media
Video Details
Chris Broussard comments on Kevin Durant’s response to the media. Hear why Broussard thinks KD needs to 'stay off social media' and not let it get to him.
