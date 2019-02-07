Shannon Sharpe thinks LeBron James’ Instagram post is spot on regarding the Harrison Barnes trade
Shannon Sharpe agrees with LeBron James' Instagram response to Harrison Barnes being traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Sacramento Kings. Hear why Shannon sides with LeBron James about the in-game trade.
