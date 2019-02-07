Skip Bayless explains how it’s possible Kevin Durant’s comments are a form of self-motivation
Kevin Durant blasted the media for persistently discussing the circulating rumors about his upcoming free agency. Hear why Skip Bayless believes it could be possible KD is using it as fuel for his on the court performance.
