‘Change is going to be tough’: Greg Jennings has a strong message for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
Video Details
Greg Jennings joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk change within the Green Bay Packers organization. Hear why he thinks Aaron Rodgers having yet to embrace and endorse, new head coach, Matt LaFleur publicly is not a good sign.
