Eric Dickerson on the Super Bowl: ‘I just didn’t see the same Rams football team’
Video Details
Eric Dickerson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Los Angeles Rams' loss in the Super Bowl on today's show. Hear why he's disappointed in the Rams offense and gives credit to Bill Belichick.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618