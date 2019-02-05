Shannon Sharpe: There’s a 51% chance that Anthony Davis will be a Laker by Thursday’s deadline
Shannon Sharpe believes the demand for Anthony Davis is exceptionally high and will end up in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. Hear what Shannon predicts what will happen by Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.
