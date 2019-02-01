‘It’s going to be a very close game’: Shannon Sharpe predicts his winner of Super Bowl LIII
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe believes Super Bowl LIII will be a very high scoring and close game. Hear why Shannon thinks Tom Brady will have an extensive passing day and the Los Angeles Rams will run the ball successfully.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618