Skip Bayless believes the Kristaps Porzingis trade was finally something right for the Knicks
Video Details
Skip Bayless gives his reaction to the New York Knicks trading away their star Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. Hear why he approves of the trade and how it helps the Knicks' future.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618