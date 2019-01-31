Michael Rapaport has a message for LeBron James and the Lakers
Video Details
Michael Rapaport gives his take on LeBron James' Instagram post about his imminent return. Hear why he doesn't like the post and thinks LeBron is trying to get HC Luke Walton fired.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618