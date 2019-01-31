Skip Bayless: Tom Brady has surpassed Michael Jordan as the greatest postseason performer
Tom Brady will be playing in his 9th Super Bowl on Sunday, but has he surpassed Michael Jordan? Skip Bayless explains why Brady's longevity of greatness in the playoffs has earned him the No. 1 spot.
