Skip Bayless gives credit to Anthony Davis on dealing with a tough situation in New Orleans
Video Details
Skip Bayless gives his take on the New Orleans Pelicans removing Anthony Davis from the team's hype video while hes sidelined for injury. Hear Skip explain why he doesn't think AD wants to be the 'bad guy' and says he's handled the situation pretty well.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618