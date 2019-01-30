Greg Jennings: Tom Brady is ‘clearly the best’ player in the Super Bowl
Video Details
- Aaron Donald
- AFC
- AFC East
- Greg Jennings
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC West
- Tom Brady
- Undisputed
-
Greg Jennings joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on today's show to make the case why Aaron Donald should not be ranked over Tom Brady as the Super Bowl's best player.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618