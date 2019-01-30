‘He broke the rules’: Shannon Sharpe agrees with Anthony Davis getting fined for public trade request
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe thinks Anthony Davis deserved his public trade request fine from the New Orleans Pelicans. Hear why Shannon thinks the Pelicans made the right decision by fining AD.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618