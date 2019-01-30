JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn’t think being named Steelers’ MVP impacted his relationship with Antonio Brown
Video Details
JuJu Smith-Schuster joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on today's show. He talks about being 'very surprised' after named the Pittsburgh Steelers' team MVP for the season and his relationship with Antonio Brown.
