Shannon Sharpe thinks Rob Gronkowski will play his last game with the Patriots this Sunday
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the future of Rob Gronkowski with the New England Patriots. Hear why Shannon thinks this Sunday will be his last game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618