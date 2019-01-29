Shannon Sharpe on Aaron Donald: ‘He’s the best player in all of football’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe shares his opinion on Los Angeles Ram, Aaron Donald. Hear why Shannon strongly believes Donald is the best and most dominant player in football leading up to Super Bowl LIII.
