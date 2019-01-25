Terrell Owens has a message for Jason Garrett and the Cowboys
Video Details
Terrell Owens joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Hear why Owens thinks Jason Garrett is not the right fit for this Cowboys team and makes a case for Sean Payton to take over.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618