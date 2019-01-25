Chris Broussard explains why LeBron James is out of the MVP race
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss LeBron James' injury and MVP status. Hear why Broussard thinks the Los Angeles Lakers star is out of the MVP race.
