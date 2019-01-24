Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think Drew Brees will play longer than Tom Brady
Shannon Sharpe talks about the NFL on today's show. Hear why he believes New England Patriots' QB Tom Brady will play one more season than Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints.
