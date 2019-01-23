Rob Parker makes a case for why Barry Bonds deserves to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame
Video Details
Rob Parker joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss MLB on today's show. Hear why Rob Parker thinks Barry Bonds should not be snubbed from the Baseball Hall of Fame.
