Shannon Sharpe: Jimmy Garoppolo would have got the Patriots to the Super Bowl under Bill Belichick
Video Details
Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes if Jimmy Garoppolo was the starting QB for the New England Patriots - under Bill Belichick - he could've done the same exact thing Tom Brady accomplished this season.
