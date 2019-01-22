Skip Bayless would be ‘surprised’ if an NBA team signs Carmelo Anthony this season
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk about the NBA on today's show. Hear why Skip thinks it would be surprising if an NBA team signs Carmelo Anthony this season after being traded by the Houston Rockets and waived by the Chicago Bulls.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618