Skip Bayless says there’s some merit behind reports of a rift between Carson Wentz and the Eagles
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses reports of a rift growing between QB Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles on today's show. Hear why he believes that there is some truth behind the reports.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618