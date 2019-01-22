Shannon Sharpe isn’t buying Tom Brady’s comments about his relationship with Bill Belichick
Shannon Sharpe gives his take on Tom Brady commenting that him and Bill Belichick have 'always gotten along great' in their tenure with the New England Patriots. Hear why Shannon isn't buying the QB's statement.
