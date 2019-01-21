Deion Sanders weighs in on the controversial non-call in the Saints vs Rams NFC Championship Game
Deion Sanders joins Skip Bayless and Shannon sharpe on today's show. He believes the New Orleans Saints endured 'one of the worst calls that wasn't made' against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.
