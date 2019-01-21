Shannon Sharpe chalks up the Patriots’ AFC Championship win equally to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick
Video Details
The New England Patriots have won yet another AFC Championship Game led by QB Tom Brady. Hear why Shannon Sharpe credits both Brady and HC Bill Belichick equally for the win.
