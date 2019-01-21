Skip Bayless on Saints-Rams no-call: ‘I can’t remember anything worse than this in sports history’
Skip Bayless talks the NFC Championship game on today's show. Hear Skip evaluate the controversial blown non-call, which decidedly cost the New Orleans Saints a Super bowl appearance in their loss against the Los Angeles Rams.
