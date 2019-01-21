Skip Bayless insists last night’s AFC Championship game was Tom Brady’s greatest achievement
Video Details
Skip Bayless gives his take on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots heading to another Super Bowl. Hear why Skip thinks it's a privilege to watch Brady operate.; calling him the Michael Jordan of the NFL.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618