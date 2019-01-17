Plaxico Burress thinks Dwayne Haskins would be a good fit for the New York Giants
Video Details
Plaxico Burress joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the NFL. Plaxico talks what Eli Manning and the New York Giants need to do moving forward, including drafting QB Dwayne Haskins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618