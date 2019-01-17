Shannon Sharpe isn’t buying Andy Reid’s comments about seeing no decline in Tom Brady
Shannon Sharpe talks NFL on today's show. Hear why Shannon is not buying Andy Reid saying he hasn't seen any decline in Tom Brady before their AFC Championship matchup.
