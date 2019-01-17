Skip Bayless thinks Kyrie Irving apologizing to LeBron is solely to send a message to the Celtics
Skip Bayless responds to Kyrie Irving saying he apologized to LeBron James about appreciating leadership. Hear why Skip has 'no use' for what Kyrie said because he believes the PG is using LeBron as a prop to send a message his Boston Celtics teammates.
