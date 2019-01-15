Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe weigh in on Luke Walton’s future as the Lakers head coach
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss Luke Walton and the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear them break down if LeBron James' return will help or hurt Walton's head coaching job.
