James Harrison gives the inside scoop on Antonio Brown vs. Steelers drama
Video Details
James Harrison joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharp to discuss the continuing issues between Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Will AB be back with Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger next season?
