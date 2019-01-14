Skip Bayless believes some members of the Eagles hierarchy were relieved by loss to Saints
Video Details
Skip Bayless thinks that some of the decision makers for the Philadelphia Eagles were relieved when Alshon Jeffery dropped a Nick Foles pass leading to an interception and the end of the game. It may be the end of Nick Foles' time in Philadelphia.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618