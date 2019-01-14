Shannon Sharpe brought the Hennessy and some farewell luggage for Skip Bayless’ Cowboys
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe's Super Bowl pick may have been eliminated, but he's feeling no pain, thanks in part to Snoop Dogg.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618