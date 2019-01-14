Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott and the Cowboys couldn’t overcome Jason Garrett’s coaching deficiencies
Skip Bayless reacts to the Dallas Cowboys' 30-22 Divisional Round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Hear him congratulate the team's success this season, and condemn head coach Jason Garrett for their playoff loss.
